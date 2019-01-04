John DowlandBorn 1563. Died 1626
John Dowland
1563
John Dowland Biography (Wikipedia)
John Dowland (1563 – buried 20 February 1626) was an English Renaissance composer, lutenist, and singer. He is best known today for his melancholy songs such as "Come, heavy sleep" (the basis of Benjamin Britten's 1963 composition for solo guitar, Nocturnal after John Dowland), "Come again", "Flow my tears", "I saw my Lady weepe" and "In darkness let me dwell", but his instrumental music has undergone a major revival, and with the 20th century's early music revival, has been a continuing source of repertoire for lutenists and classical guitarists.
John Dowland Performances & Interviews
- Dowland: A survey of his workhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3mwy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3mwy.jpg2014-03-23T14:07:00.000ZTess Knighton recommends recordings of works by John Dowland, including his pieces for lute.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w3mxk
Dowland: A survey of his work
- Dowland: I saw my lady weep - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:01:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's I saw my lady weep.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2y7s
Dowland: I saw my lady weep - Preview Clip
- Dowland: Flow, my tears - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:00:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's Flow, my tears.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2xvn
Dowland: Flow, my tears - Preview Clip
- Dowland: Lachrimae amantis - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:58:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's Lachrimae amantis.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2y2k
Dowland: Lachrimae amantis - Preview Clip
- Dowland: The King of Denmark's Galliard - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:57:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Dowland's The King of Denmark's Galliard.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2xqs
Dowland: The King of Denmark's Galliard - Preview Clip
La Mia Barbara
John Dowland
La Mia Barbara
La Mia Barbara
A Dream; Go cristall teares; Lachrimae; Frog Galliard; Now, O now
John Dowland
A Dream; Go cristall teares; Lachrimae; Frog Galliard; Now, O now
A Dream; Go cristall teares; Lachrimae; Frog Galliard; Now, O now
I saw my lady weep; Flow my teares; Semper Dowland, Semper Dolens; Sorrow stay; Mellancoly Galliard
John Dowland
I saw my lady weep; Flow my teares; Semper Dowland, Semper Dolens; Sorrow stay; Mellancoly Galliard
I saw my lady weep; Flow my teares; Semper Dowland, Semper Dolens; Sorrow stay; Mellancoly Galliard
Praeludium; Come again; Fortyne; The King of Denmark his galliard
John Dowland
Praeludium; Come again; Fortyne; The King of Denmark his galliard
Praeludium; Come again; Fortyne; The King of Denmark his galliard
Queene Elizabeth, her galliard (K Darcies galliard) P.41 for lute
John Dowland
Queene Elizabeth, her galliard (K Darcies galliard) P.41 for lute
Queene Elizabeth, her galliard (K Darcies galliard) P.41 for lute
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Lachrimae Pavan
Lachrimae Pavan
I saw my lady weep
John Dowland
I saw my lady weep
I saw my lady weep
Come Heavy Sleep
John Dowland
Come Heavy Sleep
Come Heavy Sleep
Book of Songs, Book 1: Dear, if you change, I'll never choose again
John Dowland
Book of Songs, Book 1: Dear, if you change, I'll never choose again
Book of Songs, Book 1: Dear, if you change, I'll never choose again
The Earl of Essex his Galliard
John Dowland
The Earl of Essex his Galliard
The Earl of Essex his Galliard
Awake, sweet love, thou art return'd
John Dowland
Awake, sweet love, thou art return'd
Awake, sweet love, thou art return'd
Forlorn hope fancy
John Dowland
Forlorn hope fancy
Forlorn hope fancy
Time Stands Still
John Dowland
Time Stands Still
Time Stands Still
Clear or cloudy
John Dowland
Clear or cloudy
Clear or cloudy
Shall I sue, shall I seek for grace?" from the 2nd Book of Ayres
Les inAttendus & John Dowland
Shall I sue, shall I seek for grace?" from the 2nd Book of Ayres
Shall I sue, shall I seek for grace?" from the 2nd Book of Ayres
Lamentatio Henrici Noel
John Dowland
Lamentatio Henrici Noel
Lamentatio Henrici Noel
Lachrimae Antiquae (arr. Ruisi)
John Dowland
Lachrimae Antiquae (arr. Ruisi)
Lachrimae Antiquae (arr. Ruisi)
Lachrimae Verae
John Dowland
Lachrimae Verae
Lachrimae Verae
Lachrimae Antiquae
John Dowland
Lachrimae Antiquae
Lachrimae Antiquae
The Frog Galliard
John Dowland
The Frog Galliard
The Frog Galliard
Fantasia in G major
John Dowland
Fantasia in G major
Fantasia in G major
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
John Dowland
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Come away, come sweet love
John Dowland
Come away, come sweet love
Come away, come sweet love
Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs
Can she excuse my wrongs
Flow, my tears, fall from your springs
John Dowland
Flow, my tears, fall from your springs
Flow, my tears, fall from your springs
M. Henry Noell his Galliard
John Dowland
M. Henry Noell his Galliard
M. Henry Noell his Galliard
The King of Denmark, his Galliard
John Dowland
The King of Denmark, his Galliard
The King of Denmark, his Galliard
Lachrimae Antiquae
John Dowland
Lachrimae Antiquae
Lachrimae Antiquae
Mr Bucton his Galliard and The Earl of Essex Galliard
John Dowland
Mr Bucton his Galliard and The Earl of Essex Galliard
Mr Bucton his Galliard and The Earl of Essex Galliard
Fine Knacks for Ladies
John Dowland
Fine Knacks for Ladies
Fine Knacks for Ladies
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
John Dowland
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
Thou mighty God; When David's life; When the poore criple for 4 voices
Flow my tears
John Dowland
Flow my tears
Flow my tears
Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs
Can she excuse my wrongs
Resolucon (Dowland's adew for Mr Oliver Cromwell)
John Dowland
Resolucon (Dowland's adew for Mr Oliver Cromwell)
Resolucon (Dowland's adew for Mr Oliver Cromwell)
Flow My Tears
John Dowland
Flow My Tears
Flow My Tears
Lady Hunsdon's Puffe
John Dowland
Lady Hunsdon's Puffe
Lady Hunsdon's Puffe
The Shoemaker's Wife
John Dowland
The Shoemaker's Wife
The Shoemaker's Wife
Galliard: Can she excuse (The Earl Of Essex)
John Dowland
Galliard: Can she excuse (The Earl Of Essex)
Galliard: Can she excuse (The Earl Of Essex)
Galliard: Awake Sweet Love
John Dowland
Galliard: Awake Sweet Love
Galliard: Awake Sweet Love
Come Again, Sweet Love P. 60
John Dowland
Come Again, Sweet Love P. 60
Come Again, Sweet Love P. 60
Sir John Smith his almaine P.47 for lute
John Dowland
Sir John Smith his almaine P.47 for lute
Sir John Smith his almaine P.47 for lute
Semper Dowland, semper dolens
John Dowland
Semper Dowland, semper dolens
Semper Dowland, semper dolens
A Dream
John Dowland
A Dream
A Dream
Lord Strang's March
John Dowland
Lord Strang's March
Lord Strang's March
Frog Galliard
John Dowland
Frog Galliard
Frog Galliard
Fantasia
John Dowland
Fantasia
Fantasia
Praeludium
John Dowland
Praeludium
Praeludium
