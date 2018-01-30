Laurence DreyfusBorn 1952
Laurence Dreyfus
1952
Laurence Dreyfus Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Dreyfus, FBA (born 1952) is an American musicologist and player of the viola da gamba who was University Lecturer and Fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford.
Royal Consort Sett No.8 in C
William Lawes
King Arthur: 'Fairest Isle'
Henry Purcell
'Cupid, the Slyest Rogue Alive'
Sylvia McNair
In Nomine a 5 (V)
William Byrd
Lord Salisbury Pavan (feat. Wendy Gillespie, 麻子森川, Susanna Pell, Jonathan Manson & Markku Luolajan-Mikkola)
Laurence Dreyfus
