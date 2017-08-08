Ian WhyteBorn 13 August 1901. Died 27 March 1960
Ian Whyte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1901-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c68ef68-9e1f-4cbe-bb15-e76df2bf8a8f
Ian Whyte Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Whyte (13 August 1901 – 27 March 1960) was a Scottish conductor and composer, and founder of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.
Born in Dunfermline, Whyte studied in London, and was a pupil of Stanford and Ralph Vaughan Williams at the Royal College of Music. He became head of BBC music in Scotland in 1931, holding the position until 1945, when he became conductor of the BBC Scottish Orchestra (later to become the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra), a position he held until 1960. His own considerable output, such as the ballet Donald of the Burthens (1951), was influenced by Scottish themes and folk tunes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Whyte Tracks
Sort by
John Anderson, my jo
Trad.
John Anderson, my jo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Anderson, my jo
Performer
Last played on
Hey Johnnie Cope
Trad.
Hey Johnnie Cope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Johnnie Cope
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1945: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqqdgw
Royal Albert Hall
1945-08-29T07:33:22
29
Aug
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1944: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez4c8g
Royal Albert Hall
1944-06-30T07:33:22
30
Jun
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1936: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5hfhn
Queen's Hall
1936-08-31T07:33:22
31
Aug
1936
Proms 1936: Prom 20
Queen's Hall
Back to artist