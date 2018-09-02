Johannes MannovDanish baritone. Born 1960
Johannes Mannov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c688d41-6ee8-45cb-95ef-e206cdca0919
Johannes Mannov Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Mannov (born 1960, Copenhagen, Denmark), a Danish baritone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johannes Mannov Tracks
Sort by
Magnificat in D major (Wq.215)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Magnificat in D major (Wq.215)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Magnificat in D major (Wq.215)
Last played on
Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Mass in C major (K.317) "Coronation"
Last played on
Back to artist