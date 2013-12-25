Peter KnightBritish composer. Born 23 June 1917. Died 30 July 1985
Peter Knight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1917-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c6752de-2a62-4f5d-b29c-5decc9c9508a
Peter Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Knight (23 June 1917 – 30 July 1985) was an English musical arranger, conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Knight Tracks
Sort by
Bring Me Sunshine
Peter Knight, Arthur Kent & Sylvia Dee
Bring Me Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Me Sunshine
Performer
Last played on
Unknowness 2
Peter Knight
Unknowness 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknowness 2
Last played on
Peter Knight Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist