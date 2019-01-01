Paul ValéryBorn 30 October 1871. Died 20 July 1945
Paul Valéry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1871-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c6737a9-b547-4331-b58c-c962051538bb
Paul Valéry Biography (Wikipedia)
Ambroise Paul Toussaint Jules Valéry (30 October 1871 – 20 July 1945) was a French poet, essayist, and philosopher. In addition to his poetry and fiction (drama and dialogues), his interests included aphorisms on art, history, letters, music, and current events. Valéry was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 12 different years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Valéry Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist