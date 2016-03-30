The Good The BadFormed 20 April 2007
The Good The Bad are an instrumental Danish Surf rock trio formed in Copenhagen, consisting of Adam Olsson (born 1982, Copenhagen, Denmark, formerly of Baby Woodrose and The Setting Son) on lead guitar, Johan Lei Gellett (born 1973, Copenhagen, Denmark, formerly of Baby Woodrose, Kira, and The Kindred Spirits) on drums, and Manoj Ramdas (born 1975, Sonderborg, Denmark, formerly of The Raveonettes and SPEkTR) on baritone guitar.
