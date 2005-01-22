AmparanoiaThe band. Formed 1996. Disbanded March 2008
Amparanoia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhd1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c61d54d-90fd-42e2-929a-9398a2a24269
Amparanoia Biography (Wikipedia)
Amparanoia is the pseudonym of Spanish singer/guitarist Amparo Sánchez combining her first name with the word 'paranoia'. It was also the name of the band she fronted from 1996 to 2006. Debut album, El Poder de Machín, has been described as being "bright, exuberant... with a heavy Latin influence", whereas the 2002-released Somos Viento has been called "a more acoustic blend of Cuban and reggae forms".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amparanoia Tracks
Sort by
La Fiesta
Amparanoia
La Fiesta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd1.jpglink
La Fiesta
Last played on
Amparanoia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist