Bernie Hayes is an Australian singer/songwriter who has released four albums as a solo artist and written songs for other Australian artists notably "You Made Me Hard" which was the third single from The Whitlams Love This City album.

Hayes was born and raised in Canberra and was a member of a musical family (including brothers Pat Hayes of Stella One Eleven and formerly of the Falling Joys, Justin Hayes of Whopping Big Naughty and the late Anthony Hayes (aka Stevie Plunder) of The Whitlams and The Plunderers fame). He began playing around the wine bars of Canberra at age 15, and among his first bands was Secret Seven. Hayes later relocated to Sydney along with a number of other Canberra musicians, including his brothers.

He first came to public prominence when he joined Club Hoy in 1990. He played on that bands Thursday's Fortune album released in 1991 which enjoyed a positive critical response and minor chart success. Grant McLennan of The Go-Betweens produced the band's first single "Da Da Da Da/Green and Blue". Club Hoy later played on one of McLennan's solo albums. (1) After the break-up of Club Hoy, Hayes and Julia Richardson of Club Hoy formed a new group called the Troublemakers. However the Troublemakers failed to enjoy much success. (2)