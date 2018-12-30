Mýa Marie Harrison (born October 10, 1979) is an American recording artist, songwriter, producer, and actress. Born into a musical family, she signed with Interscope Records in 1998 and released her eponymous debut album the same year. The album was a critical and commercial success and produced her first top ten single "It's All About Me." Subsequent singles, "Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)" and "Take Me There" attained chart success worldwide, with the former garnering her first Grammy nomination. Fear of Flying, her sophomore album, was released in 2000 and became a worldwide success, boosted by the success of its singles "Case of the Ex" and "Free." In 2002, Harrison won a Grammy Award in the category for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her rendition of Labelle's 1975 hit "Lady Marmalade" alongside with Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim.

Harrison released her third studio album, Moodring, in 2003. The album produced the single "My Love Is Like ... Wo" and was certified gold by the RIAA. Following a label change and a delay in her fourth studio album, Harrison went independent and recorded two exclusive albums for the Japanese music market, Sugar & Spice (2008) and K.I.S.S. (Keep It Sexy & Simple) (2011). In between recording those two albums, she launched her own independent record label Planet 9 and competed in Dancing with the Stars – season nine; finishing in second place.