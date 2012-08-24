Generation of SwinePsychedelic sounds from the UK east coast
Generation of Swine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c5c2e9b-4627-47ea-9f85-784c48a5067b
Generation of Swine Tracks
Sort by
Heads
Generation of Swine
Heads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heads
Last played on
Right Now
Generation of Swine
Right Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Now
Last played on
Look Back Now
Generation of Swine
Look Back Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Back Now
Last played on
Heads Never Been So High
Generation of Swine
Heads Never Been So High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deja Vu
Generation of Swine
Deja Vu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deja Vu
Last played on
Right Now Take 1
Generation of Swine
Right Now Take 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Now Take 1
Last played on
Genie
Generation of Swine
Genie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Genie
Last played on
Satan's Bedtime Story
Generation of Swine
Satan's Bedtime Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satan's Bedtime Story
Last played on
Psychadelic Jeannie Jam
Generation of Swine
Psychadelic Jeannie Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucille's House
Generation of Swine
Lucille's House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucille's House
Last played on
Generation of Swine Links
Back to artist