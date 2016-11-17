Trans AmUS post-rock/indie rock band. Formed 1990
Trans Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzry.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c5acaaa-3f74-4e16-82b2-f8046fce4338
Trans Am Biography (Wikipedia)
Trans Am is a three-piece band which originated in Bethesda, Maryland that was one of the originators of "post-rock" in the mid 1990s. Their work centers on a cerebrally robotic, usually instrumental, semi-danceable, minimalistic format, with influences including Krautrock, heavy metal, hardcore punk, synthpop, electronic music, and folk music. They are known for constant touring (with bands such as Tortoise, Pan Sonic, The Fucking Champs, and Tool), cryptic album artwork, and continual thematic re-invention.
Trans Am Tracks
I Want It All
Love Commander
Play In The Summer
City In Flames
I'll Never
Trans Am
Bad Vibes
Apparent Horizon
Black Natter
