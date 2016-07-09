Valérie LagrangeBorn 25 February 1942
Valérie Lagrange
1942-02-25
Valérie Lagrange Biography (Wikipedia)
Valérie Lagrange (born 25 February 1942) is a French actress and singer. She starred in the 1960 adventure film Morgan, the Pirate.
Ce Que Je Suis
si ma chanson pouvait
