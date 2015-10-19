Eddie HardinBorn 19 February 1949. Died 22 July 2015
Eddie Hardin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c5691d1-2322-4b6e-a8d4-115b93ffceff
Eddie Hardin Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Hardin (19 February 1949 – 22 July 2015) was an English rock pianist and singer-songwriter. Born Edward Harding, he was best known for his associations with the Spencer Davis Group, Axis Point, and Hardin & York. Hardin, along with the drummer, Pete York, left the Spencer Davis Group on 26 October 1968, due to 'differences over musical policy'.
He died following a heart attack on 22 July 2015, at the age of 66.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddie Hardin Tracks
Sort by
Lucille
Eddie Hardin
Lucille
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucille
Last played on
Talking Ain't Cheap
Eddie Hardin
Talking Ain't Cheap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking Ain't Cheap
Last played on
Eddie Hardin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist