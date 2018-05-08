Luísa Vilar Braamcamp Sobral ComM (born 18 September 1987) is a Portuguese singer and songwriter.

She came to prominence in 2003 after placing third during the first season of Ídolos, the Portuguese version of Idols television series. After going on hiatus to attend the Berklee College of Music, she released her debut album, The Cherry on My Cake, in 2011. She later composed "Amar pelos dois", which won the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 for Portugal and was performed by her brother Salvador Sobral.