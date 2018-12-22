Nancy WalkerBorn 10 May 1922. Died 25 March 1992
Nancy Walker
1922-05-10
Nancy Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Walker (May 10, 1922 – March 25, 1992) was an American actress and comedian of stage, screen, and television. She was also a film and television director (such as of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, on which she also made several guest appearances). During her five-decade long career, she may be best remembered for her long-running roles as Mildred on McMillan & Wife and Ida Morgenstern, who first appeared on several episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later became a prominent recurring character on the spinoff series Rhoda.
Nancy Walker Tracks
You Irritate Me So
Nancy Walker
You Irritate Me So
You Irritate Me So
Last played on
I Can Cook Too
Nancy Walker
I Can Cook Too
I Can Cook Too
Last played on
Take Him
Nancy Walker
Take Him
Take Him
Last played on
I Can Cook
Nancy Walker
I Can Cook
I Can Cook
Last played on
Who Do You Think I Am?
Nancy Walker
Who Do You Think I Am?
Who Do You Think I Am?
Last played on
Alive And Kicking
Nancy Walker
Alive And Kicking
Alive And Kicking
Last played on
What Makes A Limey Talk So Square?
Nancy Walker
What Makes A Limey Talk So Square?
Milkman keep those bottles quiet
Nancy Walker
Milkman keep those bottles quiet
Milkman keep those bottles quiet
Last played on
I Am Still Here
Nancy Walker
I Am Still Here
I Am Still Here
Last played on
Nancy Walker Links
