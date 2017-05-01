Jean-Charles Ablitzer
Jean-Charles Ablitzer (b. Grandvillars, August 5, 1946) is a French organist and organ teacher, whose main interest is in music and organs of the Renaissance and Baroque periods.
Jean-Charles Ablitzer Tracks
Ein Feste Burg
Michael Praetorius
Ein Feste Burg
Ein Feste Burg
