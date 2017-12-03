The Jays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c4b213c-d4e7-4f51-a1e4-ab1e1e313511
The Jays Tracks
Sort by
Yaho
The Jays
Yaho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yaho
Last played on
Truly
The Jays
Truly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truly
Last played on
Truly
The Jays
Truly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truly
Last played on
Truly (DJ Mix)
Trevor Rankin & The Jays
Truly (DJ Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truly (DJ Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Honey Love
The Jays
Honey Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey Love
Last played on
The Jays Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist