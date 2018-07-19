Donald Alan Schlitz Jr. (born August 29, 1952 in Durham, North Carolina) is a country music songwriter. For his songwriting efforts, Schlitz has earned two Grammys, as well as four ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year awards. In 1993, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Schlitz was announced as an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame on April 5, 2017 and was officially inducted by Vince Gill on October 23.