Melvin “Wah Wah” WatsonBorn 8 December 1950. Died 24 October 2018
Melvin “Wah Wah” Watson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c46ca01-007e-4cfd-88d6-af9b386db75e
Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvin Ragin (December 8, 1950 – October 24, 2018), better known by the nickname "Wah Wah Watson", was an American guitarist and session musician famed for his skills with a wah-wah pedal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Goo Goo Wah Wah
Melvin “Wah Wah” Watson
Goo Goo Wah Wah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goo Goo Wah Wah
Last played on
Goo Goo Wah Wah (Single Version)
Melvin “Wah Wah” Watson
Goo Goo Wah Wah (Single Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist