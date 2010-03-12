HamletSpanish metal band. Formed 1987
Hamlet
1987
Hamlet Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamlet is a five-piece metal band from Madrid, Spain. They formed in 1987 and are still active. They are signed to Kaiowas Records and have released ten albums, their most recent being La Ira was released in 2015. They are the pioneers of alternative metal in Spain with their albums Sanatorio de Muñecos (1994) and Revolución 12.111 (1996).
