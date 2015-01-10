Luan Parle is an Irish Singer/Songwriter / Producer.

'First Impressions' was Luan Parle’s début album release after signing to Anim Records at the age of 12 following an appearance on The Late Late Toy Show.

In 2002 Luan signed to Sony Music Ireland. Her first single release was a Diane Warren penned cover titled 'When I See You Smile' followed by a self penned single 'More Than A Ghost'. Parle later went on to re-record the song changing the title to 'Ghost'. The song went on to become one of her most successful singles spending 12 weeks in the Irish Charts, peaking at no 10.

Luan recorded 'Ghost' in her native language titled 'Taibhse' for a charity album which reached number 1 in the compilation Irish Album Charts.

She has worked with some of the most successful songwriters & producers in the UK & US including Billy Steinberg, Chris Kimsey, Stephen Lironi, & Bill Bottrell. She joined James Blunt on his UK & Irish tour & opened for Elton John at The Hammersmith Apollo.