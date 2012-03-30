Marlo Hoogstraten, also known by his stage name MaRLo, is a Dutch trance DJ, record producer and musician from Amsterdam.

He currently resides in Australia. In 2010, he was voted Australia's Number 2 Trance DJ and overall Number 11 in the Inthemix Top 50 DJ Poll. He started his career using hardware synthesizers (Roland JP-8000, Nord Lead, Korg Wavestation, Novation Supernova) and nowadays produces almost exclusively on his computer.