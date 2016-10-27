Lori LiebermanBorn 15 November 1951
Lori Lieberman
1951-11-15
Lori Lieberman Biography
Lori Lieberman (born November 15, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter who accompanies herself on guitar and piano. She first came to public attention in the early 1970s with a series of albums on Capitol Records, one of which featured the first recording of "Killing Me Softly with His Song". After a long gap, she resumed her recording career in the mid-1990s.
Killing Me Softly With His Song
Lori Lieberman
Killing Me Softly With His Song
Killing Me Softly
Lori Lieberman
Killing Me Softly
Killing Me Softly
Early Wednesday Morning
Lori Lieberman
Early Wednesday Morning
Early Wednesday Morning
