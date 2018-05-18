Ken LaszloBorn 18 July 1954
Ken Laszlo
1954-07-18
Ken Laszlo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ken Laszlo is the pseudoname of Gianni Coraini an Italian Italo disco singer who became famous in the 1980s.
Laszlo was interested in music at a young age and his career began in 1980 when he played and sang in discos, bowling alleys, and clubs. His first hit in Europe was the single "Hey Hey Guy" in 1984. His songs "Tonight", "1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8", "Mary Ann", "Everybody Is Dancing", "Baby Call Me", "Glasses Man", "Don't Cry" are also well-known.
Many of Laszlo's songs appear under his own name and many others, under pseudonyms such as Ric Fellini, DJ NRG, and Ricky Maltese.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
