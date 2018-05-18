Ken Laszlo is the pseudoname of Gianni Coraini an Italian Italo disco singer who became famous in the 1980s.

Laszlo was interested in music at a young age and his career began in 1980 when he played and sang in discos, bowling alleys, and clubs. His first hit in Europe was the single "Hey Hey Guy" in 1984. His songs "Tonight", "1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8", "Mary Ann", "Everybody Is Dancing", "Baby Call Me", "Glasses Man", "Don't Cry" are also well-known.

Many of Laszlo's songs appear under his own name and many others, under pseudonyms such as Ric Fellini, DJ NRG, and Ricky Maltese.