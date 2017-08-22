Gold Class
Gold Class
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c39302f-6f0f-4e2e-a9be-1253670c3f5d
Gold Class Tracks
Sort by
Get Yours
Gold Class
Get Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Yours
Last played on
Twist In The Dark
Gold Class
Twist In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twist In The Dark
Last played on
Kids On Fire
Gold Class
Kids On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kids On Fire
Last played on
The Soft Delay
Gold Class
The Soft Delay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Soft Delay
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gold Class
Back to artist