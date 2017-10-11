Iron MaidenLate 60s prog rock/doom metal band. Formed 1966
Iron Maiden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c3762a3-51f8-4cf3-8565-1ee26a90efe2
Iron Maiden Tracks
Sort by
Flight Of Icarus
Iron Maiden
Flight Of Icarus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkyt.jpglink
Flight Of Icarus
Last played on
Can I Play With Madness
Iron Maiden
Can I Play With Madness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkyt.jpglink
Can I Play With Madness
Last played on
Iron Maiden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The first song I wrote for Def Leppard
-
Ozzy Osbourne: "You look at people like Lemmy and think he's a yob... he was amazing!"
-
How school orchestras and Black Sabbath inspired Boy Azooga
-
Bruce Dickinson's a big fan of... Strictly Come Dancing!?
-
Bruce on bringing Iron Maiden's jumbo to Cardiff, & his cancer battle
-
Black Sabbath: Paranoid
-
Tony Iommi chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Black Sabbath in conversation with Daniel P Carter
Back to artist