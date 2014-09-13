Kishi BashiBorn 4 November 1975
Kishi Bashi
1975-11-04
Kishi Bashi Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaoru Ishibashi (born November 4, 1975), who performs as Kishi Bashi, is an American singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter. He is a founding member of Jupiter One, and, for a few years, was a member of the band of Montreal. He embarked on his career as a solo artist in 2011, releasing his debut album 151a at Joyful Noise Recordings in 2012 to immediate fanfare and critical acclaim.
The Ballad Of Mr. Steak
Kishi Bashi
The Ballad Of Mr. Steak
The Ballad Of Mr. Steak
Last played on
Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!
Kishi Bashi
Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!
Bright Whites
Kishi Bashi
Bright Whites
Bright Whites
Last played on
It All Began With A Burst
Kishi Bashi
It All Began With A Burst
Song for the Sold
Kishi Bashi
Song for the Sold
Song for the Sold
Last played on
Manchester
Kishi Bashi
Manchester
Manchester
Last played on
