The Deighton Family is a folk ensemble from Yorkshire, England. The group is led by husband and wife Dave and Josie Deighton, and the five other members are their children, Maya, Arthur, Kathleen, Rosalie and Angelina.

The Deighton Family's first album was released in 1987. Their second album, Acoustic Music to Suit Most Occasions, was named Record of the Year by NPR in the USA in 1989. A third full-length album was released in 1991. Kathleen Deighton-Cousins died from cancer on 24 December 2010.