Billie Davis, UK '60s pop singer. Born 22 December 1945
Billie Davis
1945-12-22
Billie Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Billie Davis (born Carol Hedges, 22 December 1945, Woking, Surrey, England) is an English female singer who had hits in the 1960s, and is best remembered for the UK hit version of the song, "Tell Him" (1963) and "I Want You to Be My Baby" (1968).
Billie Davis Tracks
I Want You to Be My Baby
Billie Davis
I Want You to Be My Baby
I Want You to Be My Baby
Tell Him
Billie Davis
Tell Him
Tell Him
He's The One
Billie Davis
He's The One
He's The One
Just Walk In My Shoes
Billie Davis
Just Walk In My Shoes
Just Walk In My Shoes
