Doberman is a Japanese ska/punk band. In 1998, the members of Doberman initially came together while studying art at Osaka University. However, the band did not fully launch and emerge into the music world until a year later. This nine member ensemble undoubtedly contributes to Japan's ska scene, especially influencing the 2 Tone and Neoska subgenres, flavored by their own mixture of two tone and authentic ska.

Their first mini-album Ska Before Sunrise was released in 2000, followed by a second single, Tsuki in 2001. In 2002, Leap for Joy, Moonstruck Drunker, and Game came out one per month consecutively as their third, fourth, and fifth singles, respectively. These releases were coupled with the success of their first nationwide tour throughout Japan.

(That same year in October, Doberman was in talks with The Specials, who were considering a two-band tour Specials vs Doberman, and subsequently becoming a hot topic all over Japan. The tour was unfortunately not brought to fruition.)