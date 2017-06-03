Basil CoetzeeBorn 2 February 1944. Died 12 March 1998
Basil Coetzee
1944-02-02
Basil Coetzee Biography
Basil "Manenberg" Coetzee (2 February 1944 – 11 March 1998) was a South African musician, perhaps best known as a saxophonist.
Basil Coetzee Tracks
Little Boy
Abdullah Ibrahim
Little Boy
Little Boy
Last played on
