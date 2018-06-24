Lucas & Arthur Jussen are a Dutch piano duo.

Lucas Jussen (* February 27, 1993 in Hilversum) and Arthur Jussen (* September 28, 1996 in Hilversum) are brothers who have been performing in public since early childhood and often together as a piano duo. They come from a musical family: their mother Christianne van Gelder teaches flute and father Paul Jussen is a timpanist in the Dutch Radio Philharmonic Orchestra in Hilversum and a percussionist in the Ensemble Da Capo. The brothers are students of piano teacher Jan Wijn. They regularly studied with Maria João Pires and played with the pianists Ricardo Castro and Lang Lang. On November 24, 2006, at the age of ten and thirteen, they played the Piano Concerto No. 10 (Mozart) at Concertgebouw (Amsterdam) with the Netherlands Radio Chamber Philharmonic under Jaap van Zweden. On November 30, 2009, they performed the Concerto for Two Pianos (Poulenc) with the same orchestra under Michael Schønwandt. The Jussen brothers signed a recording contract with the Deutsche Grammophon Gesellschaft on March 12, 2010 and have recorded both the Mozart and Poulenc concertos as well as other duo and solo works. After two years studying at Menahem Pressler in the United States since October 2013, Lucas continues his education with Dmitri Bashkirov at Reina Sofia Music College in Madrid. He is also Artist in Residence of the Dutch Chamber Orchestra. Artur studied at Conservatory of Amsterdam under Jan Wijn.