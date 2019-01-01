Henri Adrien Marie Verbrugghen (1 August 1873 – 12 November 1934) was a Belgian musician, who directed orchestras in England, Scotland, Australia and the United States.

Born in Brussels, Verbrugghen made his first appearance as a violinist when only eight years old, and was a successful student at the Brussels Conservatorium under Hubay and Ysaye, winning many prizes. He visited England with Ysaye in 1888, and in 1893 settled in Scotland as a member of the Scottish Orchestra. During the summer he led the orchestra at Llandudno under Jules Riviere. For a time he was a member of the Lamoureux Orchestra at Paris and then for three years was deputy-conductor at Llandudno. He was director of music for four years at Colwyn Bay, and then returned to the Scottish Orchestra.

In 1902 he became leader and deputy-conductor under Frederic Cowen, and during the promenade season led the Queen's Hall Orchestra for three years.

In 1907, he was the soloist in the first performance in England of the Violin Concerto in D minor by Jean Sibelius.