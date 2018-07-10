The Sons of Adam (earlier the Fender IV) were an American garage rock band, from Baltimore, Maryland, but who re-located to Los Angeles and became a regular fixture on the Sunset Strip music scene, during the mid-1960s. The band, who released several singles for the Decca and Alamo labels, which included the songs "Saturday's Son", "Feathered Fish" and "Baby Show the World", is also notable for the presence of two of its members: guitarist Randy Holden, later of The Other Half and Blue Cheer, and drummer Michael Stuart, later of Love.