Carmell JonesBorn 19 July 1936. Died 7 November 1996
Carmell Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c2b9eb2-0142-435d-8c5f-9d016dfa035f
Carmell Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmell Jones (July 19, 1936 – November 7, 1996) was an American jazz trumpet player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carmell Jones Tracks
Sort by
Blues For Yna Yna
Jimmy Zito
Blues For Yna Yna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh6p.jpglink
Blues For Yna Yna
Last played on
Song For My Father
Horace Silver
Song For My Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br026.jpglink
Song For My Father
Last played on
Song For My Father
Horace Silver
Song For My Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br026.jpglink
Song For My Father
Last played on
Carmell Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist