FolkLawFiddle driven folk-rock from UK singer songwriter Nick Gibbs and his FolkLaw band. Formed 1 September 2008
FolkLaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y1015.jpg
2008-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c2b99d2-d50d-42ae-83bf-dcee273cd863
FolkLaw Tracks
Sort by
Smokey Joe
FolkLaw
Smokey Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
Smokey Joe
Last played on
Mad Fiddler
FolkLaw
Mad Fiddler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
Mad Fiddler
Last played on
Talk to Me
FolkLaw
Talk to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
Talk to Me
Last played on
Conquer Trees
FolkLaw
Conquer Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
Conquer Trees
Last played on
The Tales That They Tell
FolkLaw
The Tales That They Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
The Tales That They Tell
Last played on
Leaves of Gold
FolkLaw
Leaves of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
Leaves of Gold
Last played on
The Day that the Rains Came Down
FolkLaw
The Day that the Rains Came Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1015.jpglink
FolkLaw Links
Back to artist