Matt Goss
1968-09-28
Matt Goss Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Weston Goss (born 29 September 1968) is an English singer-songwriter and musician, currently based in Las Vegas.
He is the lead singer of 1980s pop group Bros, which also features his twin brother Luke as drummer (and originally Craig Logan as bass player).
Matt Goss Performances & Interviews
- Matt Goss: "Personally, I would've liked to have gone on a few more years in Bros"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jr8pn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jr8pn.jpg2016-12-01T16:30:00.000ZMatt discusses his time in Bros, his festive live shows and a special Radio 2 programme.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jr8sh
Matt Goss: "Personally, I would've liked to have gone on a few more years in Bros"
- Matt Goss: "Bros is like my Saturday job"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d4bpy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d4bpy.jpg2016-10-25T15:53:00.000ZThe singer on life in the 80's boy band and the long career it's given him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d4btf
Matt Goss: "Bros is like my Saturday job"
- Chris and Bros reminise about signed cars and orange trees in the 80shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b4cw6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b4cw6.jpg2016-10-06T09:17:00.000ZMatt and Luke aka Bros tell Chris about their huge new comeback show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b4cwv
Chris and Bros reminise about signed cars and orange trees in the 80s
- Matt Goss chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lbtzq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lbtzq.jpg2013-11-10T16:03:00.000ZSara Cox is joined by Matt Goss of Bros fame to look back at his success in the 80's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lbv00
Matt Goss chats with Sara Cox
Matt Goss Tracks
When Will I Be Famous (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Strong
Matt Goss
I Owe You Nothing (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Just For A Change (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
If I Ain't Got You (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Hotel California (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Matt Goss
Red Flares
Matt Goss
Mustang
Matt Goss
If You Were Here Tonight
Matt Goss
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting) (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
Nature Boy (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
L-O-V-E (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
When I Fall In Love (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
Unforgettable (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
Silent Night (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
White Christmas (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
Fly Me To The Moon (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (Shepherd's Bush Empire, 12 December 2016)
Matt Goss
Gone Too Long
Matt Goss
Nature Boy
Matt Goss
That's Life
Matt Goss
I Owe You Nothing
Matt Goss
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park
2018-09-08T06:56:51
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park
