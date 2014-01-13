Brett Domino is the alter-ego of musician and comedian Rob J. Madin. As Brett Domino, he is a YouTube musician and internet celebrity from Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK. He is best known for his YouTube videos, in which he plays covers, medleys and original songs on various musical instruments, most notably the keytar and Stylophone. His band The Brett Domino Trio currently consists of only two members - Brett Domino and 'Steven Peavis' (Ste Anderson) and during comic relief 2017, Russell Brand became an honorable member for the night making it an actual trio, having only actually been a three-piece for around a year. 'Mitch Hutchinson' (Michael Denny) left the band in 2009 to become a fork-lift truck driver, he later returned to celebrate the band's fifth anniversary and appear on the finale of Brett Domino's Weekly YouTube Thing.

Brett and the Trio were featured a number of times as part of BBC Radio 1's Chris Moyles Show in 2008, and in 2009 the band appeared on ITV's Britain's Got Talent, performing live as the house band on two episodes of ITV2's sister show, Britain's Got More Talent.