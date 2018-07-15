Ray Obiedo
Ray Obiedo (born January 27, 1952 in Richmond, California) is an American contemporary jazz guitarist.
Obiedo grew up in Richmond, California, and began playing guitar at age 17. Initially he played both jazz and R&B, appearing on record with Herbie Hancock, Julian Priester, and Sheila E. He was the leader of the jazz fusion group Kick and the rock band Rhythmus 21. In 1989 he signed with Windham Hill Records, with whom he released five albums in eight years.
Sweet Summer Days
Ray Obiedo
Sweet Summer Days
Sweet Summer Days
Brazilian Skies
Bill Summers
Brazilian Skies
Brazilian Skies
