t.A.T.u. (Russian: Тату,) was a Russian music duo that consisted of Lena Katina and Julia Volkova. The duo was managed by Russian television producer Ivan Shapovalov while in the group Neposedy. The duo was signed to their own production company, T.A. Music, following the split with Universal Music Russia, and their sub-labels Interscope Records and Neformat.

The duo established their world success with their debut English-language single "All the Things She Said", which gained acclaim from music journalists and critics. The video of the single, however, generated controversy worldwide, showing the girls kissing in the rain in school uniforms. Along with the number-one single, the following songs "Not Gonna Get Us" and "All About Us" gained success and also charted at number one on other contemporary music charts.

The duo has released six studio albums; three in Russian and three in English. The album 200 km/h in the Wrong Lane achieved huge success worldwide and the two singers eventually became the first group ever to get the IFPI Europe platinum award for the same album in two different languages. Both the Russian and English version of 200 Km/h are listed among the best-selling albums by a girl group. Due to their success, the duo was recognized as one of the most successful female music acts to emerge in the early decade and have established themselves as the most successful Russian act to date.