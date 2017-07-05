Pärt UusbergBorn 16 December 1986
Pärt Uusberg
1986-12-16
Pärt Uusberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Pärt Uusberg (born December 16, 1986) is an Estonian actor, composer and conductor. He is the chief conductor of Chamber Choir Head Ööd, Vend. He played Joosep in the film The Class.
His brother Uku Uusberg is also an actor. His father Valter Uusberg is an animation director.
Mis on inimene
Pärt Uusberg
Mis on inimene
Mis on inimene
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Miserere
Pärt Uusberg
Miserere
Miserere
Choir
Last played on
