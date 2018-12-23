Niki HarisBorn 17 April 1962
Niki Haris
1962-04-17
Niki Haris Biography (Wikipedia)
Niki Haris (born April 17, 1962) is an American actress, dancer, and singer of pop, R&B, dance music and jazz, perhaps best known for having been one of Madonna's backing vocalists from 1987 to 2001, and as being the guest lead vocalist on various Snap! singles in the early 1990s.
Niki Haris Tracks
Be A Santa
Exterminate! (Endzeit 7") Edit (feat. Niki Haris)
