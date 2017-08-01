MC Creed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03gmpfb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c1a9c40-8858-47be-80e3-0a81643d512d
MC Creed Tracks
Sort by
For The Ladies (feat. MC Unknown, PSG, MC Creed, MC DT & Sharky P)
Pied Piper
For The Ladies (feat. MC Unknown, PSG, MC Creed, MC DT & Sharky P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl40.jpglink
For The Ladies (feat. MC Unknown, PSG, MC Creed, MC DT & Sharky P)
Last played on
It's a London Thing (feat. Scott Garcia)
Jammz
It's a London Thing (feat. Scott Garcia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cvq5.jpglink
It's a London Thing (feat. Scott Garcia)
Last played on
So Sweet (feat. Mica Paris & MC Creed)
Star.One
So Sweet (feat. Mica Paris & MC Creed)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bhxf9.jpglink
So Sweet (feat. Mica Paris & MC Creed)
Last played on
Back to artist