Ed Hughes
1968
Ed Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Ed Dudley Hughes (born 1968) is a British composer, born in Bristol.
Light Cuts Through Dark Skies
Brighton Symphony of a City - v. Quasi improvisando
Orchestra
Chaconne for Jonathan Harvey
Chaconne for Jonathan Harvey
