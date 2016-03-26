The Filthy TonguesThe band is now The Filthy Tongues. Isa & the Filthy Tongues was an offshoot. Formed 2005
The Filthy Tongues
2005
The Filthy Tongues are an alternative rock group from Edinburgh, Scotland, made up of Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson and Derek Kelly, who were previously members of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and Angelfish alongside Shirley Manson. As Isa & the Filthy Tongues with singer Stacey Chavis, the band released two albums.
HIgh
The Filthy Tongues - HIgh
HIgh
HIgh
Holy Brothers
The Filthy Tongues
Holy Brothers
Holy Brothers
Jacob's Ladder
The Filthy Tongues
Jacob's Ladder
Jacob's Ladder
Beautiful Girl
The Filthy Tongues
Beautiful Girl
Beautiful Girl
New Town Killers
The Filthy Tongues
New Town Killers
New Town Killers
