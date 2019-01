The Filthy Tongues are an alternative rock group from Edinburgh, Scotland, made up of Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson and Derek Kelly, who were previously members of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and Angelfish alongside Shirley Manson. As Isa & the Filthy Tongues with singer Stacey Chavis, the band released two albums.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia