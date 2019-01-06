The Cinematic OrchestraFormed 1997
The Cinematic Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvj7.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c158ea8-c0aa-410e-bdc1-20bba9759577
The Cinematic Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cinematic Orchestra is a British nu jazz and electronic music group, created in 1999 by Jason Swinscoe. The group is signed to independent record label Ninja Tune. In addition to Swinscoe, the band includes former DJ Food member PC (Patrick Carpenter) on turntables, Luke Flowers (drums), Tom Chant (saxophone), Nick Ramm (piano), Stuart McCallum (guitar) and Phil France (double bass). Former members include Jamie Coleman (trumpet), T. Daniel Howard (drums), Federico Ughi (drums), Alex James (piano), and Clean Sadness (synthesizer, programming). The most recent addition to the band is Mancunian guitarist Stuart McCallum. Swinscoe and Carpenter have also recorded together under the band name Neptune.
The Cinematic Orchestra Performances & Interviews
The Cinematic Orchestra Tracks
Flite
The Cinematic Orchestra
Flite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Flite
Last played on
Horizon
The Cinematic Orchestra
Horizon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Horizon
Last played on
Burn Out
The Cinematic Orchestra
Burn Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Burn Out
Last played on
To Build A Home (feat. Antony)
The Cinematic Orchestra
To Build A Home (feat. Antony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
To Build A Home (feat. Antony)
Last played on
All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)
The Cinematic Orchestra
All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)
Last played on
Child Song
The Cinematic Orchestra
Child Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Child Song
Last played on
Entr'acte
The Cinematic Orchestra
Entr'acte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Entr'acte
Last played on
To Build A Home
The Cinematic Orchestra
To Build A Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btfh2.jpglink
To Build A Home
Last played on
All That You Give
The Cinematic Orchestra
All That You Give
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
All That You Give
Last played on
To Build A Home (Album Version)
The Cinematic Orchestra
To Build A Home (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
To Build A Home (Album Version)
Last played on
Regen (feat. Grey Reverend)
The Cinematic Orchestra
Regen (feat. Grey Reverend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Regen (feat. Grey Reverend)
Last played on
Time and Space
The Cinematic Orchestra
Time and Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Time and Space
Last played on
In The Beginning
The Cinematic Orchestra
In The Beginning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
In The Beginning
Last played on
Dawn
The Cinematic Orchestra
Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Dawn
Last played on
Ode To The Big Sea
The Cinematic Orchestra
Ode To The Big Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Ode To The Big Sea
Last played on
Entr'acte (Chapter 3)
The Cinematic Orchestra
Entr'acte (Chapter 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Transformation
The Cinematic Orchestra
Transformation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Transformation
Performer
Last played on
Man With The Movie Camera
The Cinematic Orchestra
Man With The Movie Camera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Man With The Movie Camera
Last played on
Arrival of the birds
The Cinematic Orchestra
Arrival of the birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Arrival of the birds
Last played on
Evolution (feat. Fontella Bass)
The Cinematic Orchestra
Evolution (feat. Fontella Bass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Evolution (feat. Fontella Bass)
Last played on
That Home
The Cinematic Orchestra
That Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
That Home
Last played on
Dawn
Phil France
Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Dawn
Last played on
Soda
The Cinematic Orchestra
Soda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Soda
Last played on
Home (Etherwood Bootleg)
The Cinematic Orchestra
Home (Etherwood Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvj7.jpglink
Home (Etherwood Bootleg)
Last played on
