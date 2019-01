Lloyd McNeill (born in Washington, D.C.) is a jazz flutist and visual artist currently based in New York City. He is generally recognized as a jazz flutist of eminent ability, alongside James Newton, Yusef Lateef, Sam Rivers, James Moody, and Eric Dolphy.

