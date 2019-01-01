Stephen CostelloTenor
Stephen Costello Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Costello (born 1981 in Philadelphia) is an American operatic tenor and a recipient of the 2009 Richard Tucker Award. Costello has performed in noted opera houses around the world including Covent Garden, Metropolitan Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago. In 2010, Costello originated the role of Greenhorn (Ishmael) in the world premiere of Jake Heggie's Moby-Dick at the Dallas Opera.
