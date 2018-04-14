Buster SmithSaxophone. Born 24 August 1904. Died 10 August 1991
Buster Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c0eaa6d-31c0-4e2a-8a00-6567d4677caa
Buster Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Franklin "Buster" Smith (August 24, 1904 – August 10, 1991), also known as Professor Smith, was an American jazz alto saxophonist and mentor to Charlie Parker. Smith was instrumental in instituting the Texas Sax Sound with Count Basie and Lester Young in the 1930s.
Smith played saxophone for a number of prominent band leaders including Duke Ellington and Earl Hines as well as vocalist Ella Fitzgerald. He recorded his only album as leader in 1959 and despite intending to record a follow-up, he was injured in an accident and nothing else was released.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buster Smith Tracks
Sort by
E Flat Boogie
Buster Smith
E Flat Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E Flat Boogie
Last played on
Lovin' Mama Blues
Pete Johnson
Lovin' Mama Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovin' Mama Blues
Last played on
Cherry Red
Big Joe Turner
Cherry Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Cherry Red
Last played on
Pinky
Oscar Dennard
Pinky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pinky
Last played on
Buster Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist